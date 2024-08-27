Natasa Stankovic shares cryptic post about love after Hardik Pandya separation

Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic has captured the attention of social users with her cryptic post about love, after separation from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Amid the buzz of divorce reason of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, the latest Instagram post of the latter has social users joining the dots in the cryptic message about love.

“Love is patient. Love is kind,” read the text in the reposted quote by Stankovic on Monday. “It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonour others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs.”

“Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails,” the quote read further.

Notably, this post came days after a source, close to the former couple, shared that their relationship fell apart because the Indian cricket team’s all-rounder was ‘too flamboyant for her’.

“He [Pandya] was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore,” revealed the insider.

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation last month, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her home country, with their son.

The former couple, who had tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy in July of the same year, also confirmed in their statement that that they would continue to co-parent their son Agastya.

Following the separation, Pandya is rumoured to be dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia.