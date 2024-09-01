WATCH: Nicholas Pooran hits nine sixes in fiery CPL knock

West Indian wicketkeeping batter Nicholas Pooran, representing Trinbago Knight Riders, smacked nine sixes in his fiery 97-run knock against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

With his nine sixes, he also broke his countryman Chris Gayle’s record of 135 sixes in a calendar year including T20Is, domestic T20s and franchise cricket as Pooran now has 139 sixes in 2024.

While he missed his century by just three runs after his dismissal on 97 off 43 balls, the West Indian wicketkeeping batter helped Trinbago Knight Riders post a huge total of 250/4, the third-highest in CPL.

Consequently, his team beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 44 runs in their opening game of the CPL 2024.

Reflecting on his inning after the game, Nicholas Pooran said that he used the wind factor to his advantage.

“Definitely good innings. Was a small boundary and there was wind factor. It is chaseable here. The Patriots have a dangerous batting line up. 250 on that track gave us a chance. The batters coming here find it favourable. The start was brilliant. I tried to play the match ups keeping the wind factor in mind. Was trying to take it as deep as possible,” the 28-year-old said.

It is worth mentioning here that Pooran is now fourth on the list of leading six-hitter in T20s.

The West Indian wicketkeeping batter has hit 551 sixes from 355 games. The top spot for the leading six-hitter is currently occupied by veteran batter Chris Gayle with 1,056 sixes, followed by Kieron Pollard with 877 sixes and Andre Russell with 704 sixes.

The top four spots for the leading six-hitters in T20s are now occupied by West Indian batters.