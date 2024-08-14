WATCH: Nimra Khan thwarts kidnapping attempt

KARACHI: Prominent actor Nimra Khan claimed that she narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt in Karachi’s DHA and now a CCTV footage of the incident has emerged.

In the CCTV footage, Nimra Khan can be seen standing on the road outside a hotel, purportedly waiting for a car, when she was intervened by two men on a motorcycle.

The actress pushed them away and ran onto the main road, where she flagged down a car and asked for help. Fortunately, the car stopped as Nimra Khan managed to escape. In the video, the motorcyclists can also be seen fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza took notice of the attempted kidnapping and sought reports from concerned officials.

Nimra Khan took to her Instagram account on Monday to reveal that three armed men attempted to kidnap her when she was waiting for her car outside a hotel in Karachi’s Defence area.

Recalling the terrifying incident, the actress said that the armed men attempted to drag her into their vehicle at gunpoint forcefully.

However, Nimra Khan resisted the attackers while nearby onlookers did not come to her aid.

In the viral video, the actress said that the armed men could have shot her during the pursuit, but she managed to stop a passing car.

“If women aren’t safe in Pakistan, should we really be celebrating Pakistan Day? Can anyone confidently say that their sister, wife, daughter, or mother is safe in Pakistan? The answer, sadly, is no,” Nimra Khan said in the viral video.