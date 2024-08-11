VIRAL: Python attempts to eat 12-foot king cobra

In a rare incident, a python attempted to eat a giant 12-foot-long King Cobra in India.

The incident took place on August 7 in Halaneeru village of Udupi district in Karnataka.

Muttamma Shedthi, the owner of a paddy field in Halaneeru, witnessed a unique incident involving a python and a King Cobra.

The python had managed to gulp down the King Cobra’s head but struggled with the rest of its body. As the python tried to choke out the cobra, it found itself in a bind as the cobra wrapped itself around its tail.

Villager informed Snake Shankar, who resolved the situation.

After separating both the giant serpents, Shakar, with the help of villagers, safely released them into the forest near Anezari.

The Indian pythons have the potential to stretch a staggering 20 feet, this creature prefers to ensconce itself in the serenity of forests and grasslands. Quite interestingly, it employs a hunting technique called ‘constriction’ to snare its prey, all while posing no hazard to us humans due to venom.

The King Cobra, or what we commonly identify as Ophiophagus hannah, is a champion in its own right. It wears the crown for being the longest venomous snake on our planet, stretching up to an unbelievable 18 feet.