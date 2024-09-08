WATCH: Pant engages in playful banter with Kuldeep in Duleep Trophy

Indian cricketers Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav engaged in a funny banter during their game in Duleep Trophy 2024.

The event is considered a preparatory tournament for Indian cricketers before the all-important international season.

A hilarious banter happened between India B wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and India A all-rounder Kuldeep Yadav during their game.

Chasing a 275-run target in their Duleep Trophy match against India B, India A were 99-6 when Kuldeep Yadav joined KL Rahul at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

As Yadav attempted to dig in and build a partnership with Rahul, Pant chirped from behind the wickets, “sab upar rehna single ke liye sare (bring the field in for singles),” to which, Kuldeep replied, “main nahin lunga (I won’t take one)”.

“Kha le maa kasam nhi lega. (Swear by your mother that you will not take one),” Rishabh Pant then said.

Consequently, the India A all-rounder was dismissed after contributing 14 runs in the chase.

India A were eventually bowled out for 198 to lose the match by 76 runs.

Earlier, Pant had hilariously joined the huddle of Shubman Gill-led India A ahead of the fourth day’s play.

Gill’s side was near the boundary and preparing to make their way to the middle when they huddled together as the captain gave a final pep talk.

Pant, who was wearing a blue practice jersey, was spotted sneaking in the huddle with India A players, having a laugh after the gathering.