Caught-On-Cam: Robbers fatally shoot owner after looting jewellery shop

The video of armed robbers looting a jewellery shop and fatally shooting the owner has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Bhiwadi area in Rajasthan state of India when a group of masked robbers stormed a jewellery store, which was caught on CCTV cameras installed inside and at the entrance of the shop, local media outlets reported.

The viral video of the robbery showed at least five masked men armed with guns, wooden sticks, and sharp-edged weapons, exiting a car and storming the shop.

The attack began with one assailant hitting the guard with a log and snatching his rifle as the others entered the jewellery shop.

The robbers then went on to launch an attack on the owner, identified as Jai Soni and his brother Madhusudan Soni.

The robbers were seen in the viral video opening fire on the two brothers along with guard Sujan Singh.

Another video of the robbery, shot by an onlooker, captured the robbers escaping the car after looting the shop.

Following the robbery, a local police official said that the owner Jai Soni, his brother Madhusudan Soni and guard Sujan Singh sustained bullet injuries and were moved to a nearby hospital.

During treatment, the jewellery shop owner succumbed to his injuries while his brother and the guard were under treatment, the policeman added.

“Police teams have been formed to search and identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage,” according to the police official.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Haryana Police said that they were conducting joint raids to apprehend the suspects after an investigation was initiated in the case.

Days earlier, a dacoit cut off the ears of an elderly woman in the Surbandar area of Gwadar, Balochistan.

According to police, the woman was wearing gold earrings when the robber attacked her and cut off her ears, taking the earrings with him.

The police later arrested the robber and recovered the severed ears, gold earrings, and a knife from his possession.