WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s hilarious chat with SKY before hitting six in semi-final

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma was engaged in a hilarious chat with batting partner Suryakumar Yadav in their semi-final against England at the T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana.

India faced England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 a day earlier and defeated the defending champions by 68 runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led India’s charge on England bowling lineup, smashing 57 off 39 deliveries with the help of two sixes and six fours.

After put to bat first, India posted a total of 171 for seven in their 20 overs.

During their inning, Sharma’s lighthearted chat with Suryakumar Yadav in the 11th over went viral on social media.

Liam Livingstone, who was bowling the over, had conceded just three runs off his first five deliveries in the over.

As he was taking guard for the last ball, the Indian skipper could be heard on the stump mic telling Yadav that he will go for a big hit if Livingstone pitches it up to him.

“Upar daale toh deta hu na (If the bowler pitches it up, then I will go after it),” Rohit Sharma was caught saying in the viral video.

The England all-rounder then bowled a full-pitched delivery and the Indian captain launched it over long-on for a huge six.

Sharma and Yadav added crucial 73 runs to the total, taking India from 40-2 to 113-3 in 13.4 overs

The partnership set the tone for India as they posted an above par score of 171 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

In replay, England’s batting order tumbled and fell 68 runs short of the target and Indian qualified for their third T20 World Cup final.

The Sharma-led side is set to face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29 to claim the title for the second time, having won the inaugural edition in 2007.

South Africa, meanwhile, have qualified for the final of an ICC tournament for the first time.