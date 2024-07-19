Saboor Ali’s hilarious reel goes viral!

Saboor Ali turned to her Instagram account on Thursday night with a hilarious new reel, as she got honest about the challenges of pleasing girls.

“You know it is really a task to please us girls,” said Ali in the video, before quipping that it is because often girls don’t even know themselves what they are upset about. Sharing the reel on her feed, she captioned, “What’s so funny about this?” followed by a woman emoji.

The now-viral video was played by more than half a million of her followers on Gram and received thousands of likes and comments for the celebrity. Reacting to the post, her friend and fellow actor Yashma Gill commented, “Id say this was good self awareness,” whereas, her husband, Ali Ansari wrote, “Hahaha haan sahi baat hae (Absolutely true)… good food is always the solution.”