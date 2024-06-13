VIDEO: Singer stuck mid-air during concert while performing ‘Under the Influence’

Hollywood singer Chris Brown got stuck suspended in the air as he was performing his song “Under the Influence” during a live concert.

The R&B star, however, continued singing as he was gliding across the stage after his wires malfunctioned.

The video of the incident soon went viral on social media, showing an upset Brown signaling to staff to help him down from the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey of the United States.

The singer remained stuck in the wires for a brief period while audience did not seem to notice the issue until staff brought a ladder to the stage.

Chris Brown then climbed down through the ladder and continued performing his song before the viral video showed him exchanging a few words with one of the staff.

After ending the concert, Brown addressed the mishap and told the audience he was enraged after the incident.

However, the Under the Influence-singer also made light of the situation.

Brown sang a number of his hits, including “Go Crazy”, “No Guidance”, “Loyal”, “She Ain’t You”, “With You” and his 2005 debut single “Run It!”.

He is set to conclude his tour with a couple of shows in Los Angeles on August 6 and 7.

It is pertinent to mention that Chris Brown earlier landed in hot waters after reports said that he was charging fans thousands of dollars for a meet-and-greet.