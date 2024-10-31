Mayonnaise banned in Indian state for this reason

The local authorities in India’s Telangana state banned mayonnaise made with raw eggs following the death of a woman from eating momos.

The development came days after the victim and her two daughters fell sick along with 15 others after they ate momos from roadside stalls in Hyderabad city, Indian media outlets reported.

According to the local food safety officials, the measure to ban the use of Mayonnaise was taken due to food safety concerns.

The popular sauce has been banned for one year while citizens were encouraged to alternative mayonnaise preparations to improve food hygiene and safeguard public health.

According to local officials, several cases of contamination in Telangana have been traced to the use of egg-based mayonnaise.

The sauce, made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, is widely used in a wide range of dishes including sandwiches, momos, shawarma and chicken among others.

“As per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public in the state of Telangana, mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months,” Telanaga Food Safety Commissioner said in the order.

The order also alerted the citizens of potential health risks associated with the food products using the sauce.

It is to be noted here that a 33-year-old woman, identified as Reshma Begum, died after she and her two daughters aged 12 and 14 ate momos from a street vendor in Hyderabad city of India’s Telangana.

At least 15 others also fell ill after allegedly consuming momos at different stalls which served the snack supplied by the same vendor, local police said.

A local municipality official later said that the food safety officials, with the help of police, traced the street vendor and found that the establishment was being operated without a licence.