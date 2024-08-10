Video of cop risking life to catch scooter thief goes viral

In a daring video that went viral online in no time, a Bengaluru Police constable courageously risked his life to catch a thief.

The incident occurred near Sadashivanagar traffic police station when the thief, identified as 40-year-old Manjesh hailing from the Hesaraghatta region of the city, approached a traffic signal on a scooter. Constable Doddalingaiah, acting on intelligence, moved swiftly to intercept the suspect.

In a daring move, the constable grabbed the thief’s leg from behind as he tried to speed away.

The video footage shows the accused desperately trying to shake off the constable’s grip by making a sharp turn with his scooter. Despite the dangerous manoeuvre, Doddalingaiah held on firmly, preventing the accused from escaping.

The thief even attempted to run over the constable but his attempt was thwarted as other police officers and bystanders intervened to assist.

The intense struggle concluded as the thief was finally overpowered by the combined efforts of the police and local residents. Following a month-long operation, the accused was arrested and is now in custody.

The thief was wanted in connection with multiple cases across several police stations in the city, including four in Koratagere, and one each in Kolala, Madhugiri, and Hebbur.

“When we look into his criminal history, he is wanted in seven offences in Tumakuru, Hebbur, Madhugiri, and Koratagere police station limits. There are altogether 32 cases against him outside Tumakuru, especially in Bengaluru,” Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Bengaluru Police have commended Constable Doddalingaiah and the others involved for their bravery and quick action, which led to the successful arrest of the thief. The department has also decided to felicitate Constable Doddalingaiah, PTI reports.