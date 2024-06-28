Viral video: Delivery agent caught stealing food

In a bizarre incident, a delivery agent was caught stealing food packet outside a customer’s doorstep in Bengaluru, India.

The incident came to light, when a local journalist Aditya Karla shared the CCTV footage of the stealing by a delivery agent of Zomato

The 52-second video depicts a person wearing a Zomato t-shirt delivering a food packet to a customer. After making the delivery, the individual lingered outside the door, noticed an unattended food packet, thoroughly inspected it, and then took it away. The post on X stated, “We caught @Zomato delivery theft on our CCTV camera in Bengaluru. He delivers the order, spots our other food package at the door, quietly picks it up and goes away. Shocking indeed.

We caught @Zomato delivery theft on our CCTV camera in Bangalore. He delivers the order, spots our other food package at the door, quietly picks it up and goes away. Shocking indeed. pic.twitter.com/oyeNebAdir — Aditya Kalra (@adityakalra) June 25, 2024

The video in no time garnered enough attention, including Zomato’s, on social media. The company took to the comments section to respond to the incident promptly.

“Hi Aditya, we’re sorry that this happened. Please be assured that we take such matters very seriously, and we will take strict action against those responsible for such incidents. Please send us the order details via DM so that we can investigate this promptly,” they commented.