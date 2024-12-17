WATCH: Vlogger records himself on top of speeding train

Social media users were left furious after a viral video showed a vlogger travelling atop a speeding train for his channel.

The incident occurred in Bangladesh when Indian vlogger Rahul Gupta decided to lie on top of a moving train while recording a video.

The viral video of the dangerous stunt shows Gupta perched atop the train as it speeds along the tracks.

“I am travelling on top of a train in Bangladesh. You should not try this. I am making this video with a lot of risk,” he is seen saying in the video.

The viral video, which has garnered around 20 million views, was widely condemned by social media users who blasted the Indian vlogger for his reckless behaviour.

Several lambasted Rahul Gupta for putting his life and those around him at risk to create content for his social media channel.

Others called for the authorities in Bangladesh to take stern action against the Indian vlogger over his viral stunt.

It is worth noting here that Rahul Gupta, who has a following of around 29,000 on Instagram, generally creates content related to trains.

Content creators engaging in perilous activities has become a widespread fascination.

Last week, an incident in Sri Lanka illustrated the dangers associated with this trend.

A Chinese tourist, while attempting to film a selfie video from a moving train, leaned out of the door, clutching the railings. In a sudden turn of events, a tree branch struck her, pulling her off the train.

The tourist fell onto some bushes and sustained minor injuries, leading other passengers to come to her aid after the train came to a halt at the next station. The footage gained significant attention online, igniting a vigorous discussion.