VIDEO:  Woman, two nieces flung into air by speeding car

A woman and her two young nieces were killed after a speeding car was caught in a viral video sending them flying several feet into air.

The horrifying incident occurred in Tehri district of India’s Uttarakhand when the woman was walking with her two nieces as the speeding car mowed them, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed a white car reportedly driven by a government official ramming into the bystanders before crashing into a car parked on the roadside.

The impact of the crash was severe enough to send one of the victims flying into sidewalk off the road.

The speeding car then crashed into the parked car and overturned as onlookers were seen in the viral video rushing to help the victims.

Local police and paramedics teams arrived at the scene and moved the bodies and injured to the hospital.

According to Police the victims, 36-year-old Reena Negi was taking a walk with her two nieces Anvita Negi, 7, and Agrima Negi,10, when they were hit by a speeding car driven by a government official.

While the woman died on the spot, her two minor nieces sustained injuries and were moved to the hospital.

However, their injuries proved fatal and both girls were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Meanwhile, police said that the accused government officer has been arrested and a case has been registered against him as investigations were initiated in the harrowing crash.

Along with the three dead, two people also sustained injuries in the crash and were being treated at the district hospital.