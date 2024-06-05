Caught On Cam: Woman with toddler made to kneel for coming late to work

Social media users were enraged after a video went viral showing a woman kneeling at her workplace with her toddler.

The woman was allegedly forced by her boss to kneel as a punishment for coming late to work in Nigeria.

The video, shared by an X user going by the name of Oyindamola, showed the woman kneeling in front of the salon as her daughter was running around her and sharing an embrace with her mother.

“She went to work late with her daughter. And her boss told her to kneel down with her daughter,” the X user claimed.

The video went viral as soon as it was uploaded to the social media platform and triggered a debate over the workplace environment for women.

Several slammed the boss for the alleged inhumane treatment of the worker who was also a mother to a toddler while others hailed the employer for keeping discipline at workplace.

“What kind of human Abuse is this??? After we will call the government wicked and stifling yet we’re no different when put in a place of power,” one user wrote.

Another users said that owners would go to any extent to punish their workers to prove a point.

“It’s more honourable to sack a worker/apprentice than subject her to this nonsense,” the user added.

A user questioned the workplace environment the woman was working in, writing, “In this 2024 some boss still do this?”

Mentioning the presence of the mother with her toddler, an X user said that the worker should not have been punished in such a way considering that she had a child at hand.

One user supported the owner’s action, writing, “Discipline is necessary. Next time she will come early.”