Zhalay Sarhadi entertains netizens with new ‘Guru Jee’ reel – Watch

Actor-model Zhalay Sarhadi has netizens in splits with her new Instagram reel, mimicking Indian spiritual leader Dr. Aniruddhacharya aka Guru Jee.

Zhalay Sarhadi turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday night, with yet another hilarious reel, mimicking the Indian spiritual leader and story-teller, from when he jokingly fixed the marriage of a girl in the gathering with a guy from the audience.

“Jab Guru jee nay live rishta karwa diya (When Guru Jee arranged marriage),” she wrote in the caption of the video post, along with a series of hashtags.

The now-viral video has been played by thousands of her followers on Gram and received several likes and comments for the celebrity, praising her hilarious expressions with the lip-sync.

It should be noted here that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite frequent with entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny Instagram reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

Earlier, the actor shared another similar reel, mimicking the girl who asked for anger management tricks from the Guru jee. “Guru jee yet again,” she had written in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra’.