Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma ‘leaving India’ with their kids

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are ‘leaving India’ with their two kids, to permanently settle in London, confirmed Indian cricketer’s ex-coach.

The rumour which first started to swirl in July this year, following his retirement from T20 cricket, has now been confirmed by Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, that the star batter will soon move to London with his wife, Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma, and their two kids, Vamika and Akaay.

“Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon,” he said without giving away many details of his relocating schedule. “However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket.”

It is worth noting here that Kohli and his better half, who tied the knot in 2017 and embraced parenthood for the first time in 2021, with their baby girl Vamika, also welcomed their second child in London earlier this year. Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli And I are not perfect parents,’ Anushka Sharma Moreover, the family of four has spent most of their time this year in the UK. So much so that the former skipper of the Indian cricket team flew to London, soon after retirement announcement post the World Cup win, to be with his family.

Additionally, the star cricketer’s coach also spilt the beans on his retirement plans, asserting that Kohli is not leaving cricket anytime soon. “Virat is still very fit and not too old to retire. I believe that Virat will play cricket for five more years. Virat will also be seen playing in the 2027 World Cup,” said Sharma, who has known the cricketer for more than 26 years.