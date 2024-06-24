Virat Kohli registers unwanted record with duck in IND v AUS game

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli’s poor form continued as he was dismissed for a duck during their Super 8 fixture against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday.

After put to bat first, Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma opened the inning for India, however, their partnership was a very short one as the right-handed batter was dismissed in the second over of the inning.

Virat Kohli attempted a pull shot on the fourth delivery of Jos Hazlewood’s second over, but mistimed the shot. Tim David took a brilliant catch running backwards and ended the batter’s stay at the crease with a five-ball duck.

Earlier, he failed to open his account against the United States of America (USA) when he fell to Saurabh Netravalkar during their group stage game.

With this duck, Kohli has now been dismissed twice in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 without disturbing the scorecard.

He is the second Indian player to have been dismissed on a duck twice in a World Cup edition.

The first Indian player was former pacer Ashish Nehra who scored two ducks in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Kohli has had a forgettable tournament as he has scored just 66 runs in six innings with an average of just 11.

While Kohli was quick to return to the pavilion during their game against Australia, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma launched a counterattack and hit Australia’s bowlers all around the park.

He smashed 92 runs of 41 ball including eight sixes and seven fours.