Vivek Oberoi discusses his return as ‘Masti 4’ shoot begins

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has addressed his return for ‘Masti 4’ as his costars Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh have begun the film’s shoot.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Shivdasani took to Instagram to reveal the shooting of the hotly-anticipated film as he shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set, featuring Riteish Deshmukh and veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra.

However, their costar from the previous three films, actor Vivek Oberoi was missing from the photos.

“The madness begins. The funniest of them so far,” Aftab Shivdasani wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani)

Vivek Oberoi later confirmed that he was set to join the rest of the cast on the ‘Masti 4’ set as he posted a playful video featuring the film’s cast and director Milap Zaveri.

“#Masti4 is now officially a love story ❤️🤣 the bromance begins! 20 years of madness since the first one! Sorry, I couldn’t make it for the launch boys @milapzaveri @riteishd @aftabshivdasani will see you at the shoot super soon!” the Bollywood actor wrote in the caption of his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

Directed by Milap Zaveri, ‘Masti 4’ will see Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh reunite for the fourth film in the popular franchise.

The comedy franchise began in 2004 with the original film which was followed by two sequels, Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016).

Vivek Oberoi has been out of the spotlight for some time now as he shifted to business from acting.

Earlier this month, the ‘Company’ actor revealed that he was left with no work for months, leading him to shift his focus to business to make a livelihood while also pursuing acting as a passion.