Senate body summons interior secretary over VPN blockage

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication summoned interior secretary over the blockage of the Virtual Private Network (VPN), ARY News reported.

The Senate body met with Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan in chair who expressed displeasure over the absence of State Minister for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

“The minister failed to appear before the committee for the third time. The internet ban has created unrest in the country, our youth are worried as they earn their livelihood through the internet, and calling VPNs illegal is being ridiculed globally,” she added.

Senator Palwasha Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be approached and apprised about the performance of the concerned ministry.

Senator Muhammad Hamayun alleged hidden motives behind the VPN ban, while Senator Afnanullah suggested prioritising social media regulation over VPN ban.

25,000 individuals registered VPNs

The Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that they have been working on VPN for two years. He clarified that registered for the users do not face internet disruptions.

The PTA chairman said that so far, 25,000 people have registered their VPNs.

Earlier, The PTA announced a ‘simplified’ registration process for freelancers and organisations.

Read More: PTA introduces new registration portal for VPN users

Now, software houses, call centres, banks, embassies, and freelancers can easily register their VPNs via PTA’s official website.

Members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) can also benefit from this facility, according to a press statement issued by the PTA.

To complete the registration, it is essential to fill out an online form that includes the CNIC, company registration details, and taxpayer status. Freelancers must provide proof of their affiliation with a project or company, such as a letter or email.

The approval process for this registration is completed within 8 to 10 hours, and so far, over 20,000 companies and freelancers have successfully registered their VPNs through this system.

Individuals wishing to use VPNs for commercial purposes must provide the required details and relevant proof from their employer.