Wahab Riaz reacts to his removal from PCB selection committee

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz on Wednesday reacted to his removal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee.

Taking to X, he refuted the reports about him exerting pressure on PCB selection committee for the national team selection.

“I don’t agree with the statements being discussed about adding pressure to the members of the selection committee; how can 1 vote dominate 6? Everything is documented on record in the meeting minutes,” Wahab Riaz wrote.

The former pace bowler announced that he will release a statement later this evening.

Earlier today, sources said that the Pakistan Cricket Board has removed Riaz as senior manager of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

His sacking from the post came a day after he and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq were axed from the PCB selection committee.

The shakeup in the national team’s selection committee is a part of the “major surgery”, hinted at by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Read more: Shahid Afridi surprised over removal of Wahab, wants real ‘surgery’ in team

The developments came week after Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, where the team failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Following Pakistan’s two consecutive defeats in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, PCB Chairman Naqvi hinted at a major surgery in the team

Addressing a press conference in New York on June 10, after Pakistan’s gut-wrenching defeat to India, Naqvi said the defeat was disappointing in every way.

“It seemed that a minor surgery would suffice for the Pakistan cricket team, but after the extremely poor performance, it has become clear that the team needs major surgery,” the PCB chairman said.