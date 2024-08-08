WATCH: crocodile spotted roaming around crowded streets

An extensive amount of interest has been garnered by a video that went viral showing a crocodile meandering around the streets of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the video, someone can be seen kicking the animal before the crocodile strolling leisurely through the village.

The event started in the early hours of the day when the villagers heard several dogs barking. When they went outside to investigate the disturbance, they were shocked to see a big crocodile prowling around. Locals were instantly drawn to the odd sight.

The crocodile was surrounded by people who were all fascinated by its presence.

It appeared that three men were trying to steer the crocodile away from the gathering onlookers by dousing it with sticks in an attempt to get it to move.

In a different video, the villagers are captured by the strange sight of the crocodile ambling through the streets. The crocodile quickly crawls forward in reaction to one man kicking its tail, which causes the scene to abruptly turn violent.

The forest department was approached by the villagers right away to request help. Even with their timely notification, the department’s personnel didn’t show up for almost two hours.

Meanwhile, the crocodile continued to saunter through the village streets for another two or three hours, which made the locals even more terrified.