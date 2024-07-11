WATCH: Irfan Pathan shouts at brother Yusuf during WCL 2024 match

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan lashed out his brother Yusuf after a horrible mix-up led to his runout in India Champions’ game against South Africa in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024.

With India Champions needing 79 of last 12 balls, Irfan and Yusuf were on the crease after building a steady partnership.

However, both brothers were involved in a horrible mix-up that led to the runout of Irfan Pathan on the non-striker’s end.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 19th over when Irfan attempted a long shot towards the covers on Dale Steyn’s delivery.

The South Africa Champions fielder threw the ball back to the bowler’s end where Steyn dislodged the bails leading to the left-handed batter’s runout.

Replay of the runout showed that Irfan Pathan was looking to come back for the second run after playing the shot, however, Yusuf Pathan failed to communicate with his brother and stayed in the crease after finishing one run.

Seeing his brother staying in the crease, Irfan made an attempt to return to the crease at the non-striker’s end, however, Steyn had dislodged the bails and run him out.

Read more: Pakistan thrash India in World Championship of Legends

Irfan Pathan was visibly annoyed and angry with his brother and the two were seen yelling at each other, some of which were caught on the stump mic.

However, both brothers seemed to have cooled off after Irfan went out kissed Yusuf on the forehead following the conclusion of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Championship Of Legends | WCL (@worldchampionshipoflegends)

While India Champions lost the game by 54 runs, they ensured that play the semi-final of World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 against Australia Champions on July 12.