WATCH: Referee calls second toss after SA skipper’s call drowned in crowd noise

Sunday, June 23, 2024
In an unusual event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru’s India, where a match referee Narayanan Kutty requested a second toss due to crowd noise drowning out South Africa women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt’s call.

This occurred ahead of the third ODI against India Women on Sunday, June 23.

A video shared by the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram showed host Anjum Chopra requesting the re-toss.

India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin again, and this time Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bat first.

At the toss, she said:

“We gonna have a bat first today. Looks a bit dry, warmer, so hopefully, we can put a good score on the board.”

