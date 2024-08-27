WATCH: Shahid Afridi gives a warm welcome to grandson Aliyaar

Veteran cricketer and former skipper of the national cricket team, Shahid Afridi gave a warm welcome to his first grandchild, the son of his daughter Ansha and Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah, at his home.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday night, star cricketer Shahid Afridi posted the first video with his newborn grandson, Aliyaar Afridi, as he celebrated the arrival of the baby and hosted a grand welcome for him at his home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

The now-viral video sees Lala embracing his grandson while two of his daughters are also present in the clip, excited to meet their nephew.

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi does cradle celebration to welcome newborn baby – Watch

For the unversed, the left-arm fast bowler of the Pakistan cricket team, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and his wife Ansha, the second-eldest daughter of the former skipper, who got engaged in 2021, and tied the knot last year, were blessed with their first child on Saturday, as disclosed by the family.

The first-time father shared the first picture with his newborn son on Instagram, on Monday, along with a heartwarming note, welcoming his baby boy to the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

The youngest grandfather of the cricketing world also celebrated the arrival of his grandson earlier and expressed his gratitude for the lovely messages and wishes. “Receiving lovely messages from all of you friends on becoming the youngest grandfather in the cricket world. Me and my family thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for joining in our celebrations,” he wrote in a social media post.