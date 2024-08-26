WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor’s viral interaction with baby

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, currently enjoying the success of her recent film “Stree 2,” went viral after her adorable interaction with a baby.

The video shared by a fan page on social media showed the actress donning a traditional outfit and greeting a cute fan who arrived to meet her.

“Hey baby, how are you, hope you’re good,” Shraddha Kapoor was heard in the viral video as the baby giggled with a bright smile.

Fans could not stop gushing over the heartwarming encounter between the ‘Stree 2’ actor and the baby as several lauded her for being ‘pure-hearted.’

One user wrote, “She made that baby smile she definitely has a positive aura.”

“She is pure-hearted,” another opined while a third commented, “Ohhhh, gogi my cutie.”

“The baby doesn’t even know how lucky she’s”, a user wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor currently appeared in the blockbuster ‘Stree 2’ alongside Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao.

Indian box office expert suggested that the horror comedy was eyeing to become an all-time grosser by surpassing the collections of “Jawan” starring actor Shah Rukh Khan.

An Indian media outlet, while mentioning the movie’s 11-day trend at the box office, predicted that ‘Stree 2’ might see a lifetime total of around INR575 crore.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film continues the story of Rajkummar Rao’s character Vicky and his friends, who must confront a new supernatural threat—a ghostly head known as Sarkata.

The fifth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe sees Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their roles along with extended cameos by Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

‘Stree 2’ also features Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.