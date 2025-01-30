VIDEO: US woman protesting in Karachi over lost love gets marriage proposal

KARACHI: Stranded US Woman, Onya Andrew Robinson, who arrived in Pakistan to marry her Karachi teenage lover, has got a marriage proposal from a matchmaker lady.

Talking to ARY News, a matchmaker lady said she has a marriage proposal for US woman. The lady said she has a marriage proposal of an overseas Pakistani named Faisal.

She also criticised the 19-year-old boy for ‘ditching’ Onya Andrew and also held the woman responsible for the mess.

The US woman has become a headache for the authorities, who is staying in the parking lot of the residential building in Karachi’s Garden area, where her lover resides.

To ensure security, Karachi police have deployed two female cops for the security of the American woman.

The Karachi police authorities will continue negotiations with Onya Andrew Robinson this morning to convince her to go home.

Onya has refused all alternatives offered by the authorities, including a separate accommodation, insisting that she will only stay in the parking area because she believes her “relatives” are there.

Meanwhile, residential flat’s union told media that the situation has created unnecessary chaos, with residents gathering out of curiosity to see the American woman.