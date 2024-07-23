WhatsApp: Here’s how to use same account on four devices

WhatsApp ranks among the most popular messaging applications available. Aware of its large user base, the developers consistently introduce new features to maintain user engagement.

Recently, WhatsApp launched a feature allowing users to access their accounts on multiple devices, a capability that was previously restricted.

Now, linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier. Now you can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off. Or if you’re a small business owner, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.

There are no specific requirements to utilize WhatsApp’s multi-device support. Users simply need to log into their primary phone every 14 days to ensure continued connectivity across devices.

For using WhatsApp on multiple smartphones, the companion mode must be activated. Here’s how you can do it: