WhatsApp introducing These new exciting features

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, has recently introduced several new features to enhance the user experience. These updates aim to improve the quality of photos and videos shared on the app, as well as enhance group calls and video chats.

One of the most significant updates is the ability to send photos in high-definition (HD) by default. This feature is available for both iOS and Android users and can be found under the “Storage and Data” menu in WhatsApp’s settings.

WhatsApp has also introduced new features designed to enhance group calls and video chats. One major update includes expanding video calls to accommodate up to 32 participants, a feature previously limited to voice chats.

To manage the potential chaos of large video calls, WhatsApp has added a speaker spotlight feature that highlights the current speaker’s profile at the top of the screen. This feature ensures that users can easily identify who is speaking during a call.

Meta has addressed call quality on older devices and in areas with weak network signals by implementing a new codec called MLow.

Meta confirmed that these updates will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks, though specific regions for the initial rollout have not been disclosed.