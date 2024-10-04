WhatsApp set to introduce feature similar to Instagram Stories

Meta’s messaging platform WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a feature similar to Instagram Stories, allowing users to tag or mention others in their Status.

The feature will also allow users to privately mention and tag other users in their WhatsApp Status, according to tech website Gagadget.

The upcoming feature differs from Instagram where anyone can see the people mentioned in Stories.

WhatsApp’s feature will also allow the privately mentioned users to reshare a status if they want to.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp capped the mentioned users at five in a single Status, while working to bring likes to Status with a single tap, an option similar to Instagram’s heart button. However, the number of likes will be kept private in WhatsApp stories.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform said that it is working on “bringing more features to Status and the Updates tab over the next few months.”

Earlier, reports emerged that WhatsApp was testing a redesigned typing indicator for both personal and group chats.

Read more: WhatsApp introduces new filters, backgrounds for video calls

Days earlier, WhatsApp announced a new feature, enabling users to change the background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch in the coming weeks.

“Conversations on WhatsApp should always feel fun and expressive and today, we’re rolling out filters and backgrounds to make your video calls even more engaging. With these new effects, you can now change your background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch,” the messaging app announced on its blog.

WhatsApp said that the filters are designed to help users create a more playful atmosphere, whether that’s adding a splash of color or creating a more artistic feel for your video. With backgrounds, users can keep surroundings private and transport themselves to a cozy coffee shop or comfortable living room for a more clean and polished look.