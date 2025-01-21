WhatsApp to soon add music feature to status updates like Instagram

WhatsApp is rolling out an exciting new feature that will allow users to enhance their status updates by adding music to their photos and videos.

Available now in the Android beta version (2.25.2.5), this feature is designed to make status updates more dynamic and interactive, drawing inspiration from platforms like Instagram, which already offers music-sharing options.

With the update, users will see a music icon appear in the status section. By tapping on the icon, they can search for their favorite songs, artists, or trending tracks. Once a song is selected, users can add a 15-second music clip to their photo-based statuses.

For video statuses, the music duration will automatically match the video’s length, providing a seamless experience.

This feature is made possible through a collaboration between Meta and Universal Music Group, giving users access to a vast catalog of songs directly within WhatsApp. After successfully testing the feature in beta on both Android and iOS, WhatsApp is expected to roll it out globally in the near future.

In addition to enhancing status posts, viewers of music-backed statuses will be able to tap on the song title to visit the artist’s Instagram profile, further expanding user engagement.

The update is part of WhatsApp’s broader strategy to improve user interaction, following the recent introduction of new features such as updated status interfaces, quick reactions, and camera effects.

WhatsApp has also been improving its messaging experience with additional features like selfie stickers and the ability to share sticker packs, making conversations more fun and expressive.