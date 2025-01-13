WhatsApp users to get Meta AI widget for home screens

Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is set to launch a new widget, enabling users to access Meta AI directly from their Home Screen.

According to a report from WaBetaInfo, this feature was identified in the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.25.1.27 for Android.

The primary objective of this new feature is to facilitate easy access to Meta AI without the need to open the WhatsApp application. Once implemented, the widget will allow users to initiate conversations with Meta AI directly from their Home Screen, bypassing the WhatsApp interface.

Additionally, the widget will provide a shortcut for users to capture and share photos with Meta AI, enabling functionalities such as photo editing or content analysis directly from the widget.

It is important to note that this feature is still in development and is anticipated to be rolled out to users in the upcoming weeks. This enhancement aims to streamline the experience for Meta AI users by reducing the steps required to access the application.

In parallel, the Meta-owned messaging platform is also developing a feature that will enable users to create and customise their own AI chatbots within the app.

This functionality will allow users to design AI companions by specifying their personalities, goals, and tasks. The behaviour of the AI will be tailored according to the user’s descriptions, assisting with tasks such as motivation and management.

While there is no official timeline for this feature, it is expected to be available in the near future.