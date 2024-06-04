Woman arrested for burning step son to death in Punjab

FAISALABAD: In a tragic incident that took place in the Samundri area of Faisalabad, a woman burnt her stepson to death, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the Tarkhani police have arrested the accused Ghulam Fatima allegedly involved in this cruel act.

The police stated that the accused Ghulam Fatima made Abbas unconscious by feeding him a drug and then strangled the boy to death.

The accused along with her son, Qasim, and son-in-law, Imran, burnt the body by sprinkling petrol and threw the burnt body of the deceased in the field.

Police stated that a case has been registered against the woman who burnt her stepson and other accused under three provisions.