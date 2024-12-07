World’s most beautiful ship ‘Amerigo Vespucci’ docks in Karachi

KARACHI: The World’s most beautiful Italian ship ‘Amerigo Vespucci’ has docked first time at the port of Karachi, the city of lights, on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The visit of 93-year-old Amerigo Vespucci to Pakistan is part of a two-year voyage 2023-25, across 30 countries, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations between the two nations.

The Amerigo Vespucci is considered a masterpiece of Italian naval architecture.

During its stay in Karachi, the ship will be accompanied by Villaggio Italia, a mini expo showcasing modern Italian art, fashion, and technology.

The Italian ambassador, consul general and Pakistan Navy’s officers welcomed the ship upon its arrival at Karachi Port.

Italian sailors on board called the ship an “Italian floating embassy” sailing to strengthen relations with the world.

Sailors of the Amerigo Vespucci will meet with the senior officials of Pak Navy while they will also visit the different places of Karachi.

The Amerigo Vespucci embarked on the world tour on July 1, 2023, under the “World Tour – Villaggio Italia” initiative, by the Italian government.

The Amerigo Vespucci’s itinerary includes visits to various ports across five continents, with stops in 30 ports of 20 countries.

Earlier, on October 15, the Italian Navy’s Carrier Strike Group comprising an aircraft carrier and a frigate had arrived in Karachi for a three-day visit to enhance regional maritime security and defense cooperation between the two countries.

The group was welcomed by Pakistan Navy’s senior officials and Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin upon their arrival.

The visit marked the first ever by an Italian aircraft carrier to Pakistan.