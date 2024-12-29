WATCH: Peter Parker returns in ‘Spider-Man’ animated series

Marvel has dropped the first trailer for its animated series ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ which follows Peter Parker in a parallel timeline.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The upcoming prequel series shows Norman Osborn mentoring Peter Parker/Spider-Man instead of Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Actor-singer Hudson Thames voices the titular Marvel character, while Hollywood star Colman Domingo gives voice to Norman Osborn.

The voice cast also includes Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May and Hugh Dancy as Doctor Octopus.

Hollywood stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofiro will reprise their roles from ‘Daredevil’ while Paul F. Tompkins will play the villain The Wizard.

The trailer for ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ gives a look at two Spider-Man suits, including a casual for a teenage parker and the other with a sleek black-and-white color scheme.

In the trailer, Peter Parker is seen in action as he takes some baddies’ phones and turns the camera on them tied up in a web.

“Just consider it a good deed from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. That’s me, by the way. I am Spider-Man,” he says in the trailer.

Read more: Tom Holland confirms ‘Spider-Man 4’ will begin shooting next summer

The Marvel animated series is set to premiere on January 29.

It is worth noting here that Hollywood actor Tom Holland has been playing the titular role in Marvel since 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War.’

Tom Holland has portrayed the role five times, the last of which came in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ in 2021.

Hollywood actor Sam Raimi first played the role, followed by Toby Maguire. Sony later rebooted the series in 2012 with Hollywood star Andrew Garfield who appeared in two films before his departure.

Tom Holland has taken over the role from Garfield and is set to appear in the fourth part of the series, he began with Captain America: Civil War.’