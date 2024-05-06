Your governor won’t be allowed to enter KP house, Gandapur warns Bilawal

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday warned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that newly sworn-in Governor Faisal Karim Kundi would not be allowed to enter KP House, in what he called a tit-for-tat move, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a private News channel, CM Gandapur said that a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of Karachi was ‘barred’ from entering Sindh House.

“From now on, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi cannot enter KP House. If I challenge, even Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cannot make it to the KP Governor House,” he added

He told Bilawal to either build a new Governor’s House for Faisal Karim Kundi or provide a place to him in Sindh House.

“When I was arrested, they took me to Karachi. If forced, I can pick their supporters and bring them to KP,” he added.

CM Gandapur said that he will retrieve the ‘stolen’ mandate at any cost. “If we do not get justice from the courts, we will snatch it,” the chief minister said.

Earlier on May 1, CM Gandapur on Tuesday asserted that PTI will topple the PML-N led federal government whenever party founder Imran Khan instructs to do so

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, CM Gandapur said that PTI founder Imran Khan had always expressed willingness to talk to everyone for the sake of Pakistan. “Imran Khan has no personal agenda and would only holds talks for betterment of Pakistan,” he added.

He also mentioned that PTI had never previously mentioned any conditions for talks, and that he had only recently been told that he, along with two others, had been given the responsibility of negotiating on behalf of the party.