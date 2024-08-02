Yusuf Dikec dubbed ‘Turkish John Wick’, makers of movie react

The makers of the critically acclaimed Hollywood movie “John Wick” responded to social media users who dubbed Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec as “Turkish John Wick.”

The Turkish sports shooter became an overnight internet sensation after he won a silver medal for Turkey at the Paris Olympics 2024 without using specialised equipment.

Dikeç and his partner Şevval İlayda Tarhan were pipped to the gold by Serbian duo Zorana Arunović and Damir Mikec.

However, he was hailed around the world for his unconventional and calm approach to the competition.

A photo of Yusuf Dikec went viral on social media in which he was seen wearing his regular pair of glasses and earplugs without any specialised gear as he put one hand in his pocket while shooting with the other.

Now, the ‘John Wick’ franchise has also reacted to the Turkish internet sensation after he was dubbed ‘Turkish John Wick’.

An X user, going by the name Wall Street Copper, posted a fan art of Yusuf Dikec with the caption ‘Turkish John Wick’.

Reacting to the post, the official X handle of ‘John Wick’ franchise gave a nod to the title by simply writing, “Yeah”.

Following his appearance at the Games, Dikec opened up on winning silver media despite ditching the specialised equipment at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“I did not need special equipment. I am a natural, a natural shooter,” Dikec told Turkish media. “Success doesn’t come with your hands in your pockets.”

Born in 1973 in Goksun of Turkey, Yusuf Dikec is a seasoned Olympian and has represented Turkey in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

A retired non-commissioned officer of the Turkish Gendarmerie, the seasoned sports shooter won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Final in Thailand in 2012.