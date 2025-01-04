THIS famous Indian bowler sparks divorce rumors

Indian leg-spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is reportedly heading towards a split with his wife, Dhanashree Verma, after nearly five years of marriage.

According to Hindustan Times, their relationship, which began in December 2020, is said to be coming to an end, with divorce proceedings expected to start soon.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree have been living separately for several months, and the divorce seems unavoidable. The exact reasons for their separation remain unclear, but it’s evident that both have decided to move on with their lives apart from each other.

The couple had a private wedding in Gurgaon in December 2020, but recently, they unfollowed each other on Instagram, raising questions about their relationship. Further investigation revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal had deleted several posts and pictures related to Dhanashree from his Instagram, including their wedding photos, signaling possible trouble in their marriage.

However, Dhanashree’s Instagram profile still contains older pictures of her with Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the past, there have been rumors of a breakup, but in 2022, Chahal denied them, requesting his followers not to believe in any such speculation. He wrote on his Instagram story, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumors pertaining to our relationship.”

Yuzvendra Chahal, 34, has not played for the Indian national team since August 2023. However, he recently made headlines for a major deal in the IPL 2025 auction. The Punjab Kings purchased him for INR18 crore, making him the most expensive spinner in IPL history.

As of now, both Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree have not commented on the reports of their separation.