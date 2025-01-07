Zendaya, Tom Holland are ENGAGED

Hollywood sweethearts, Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged, confirmed sources close to the couple to the American media.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Hours after Hollywood A-lister Zendaya, 28, sparked engagement rumours with her longtime boyfriend Tom Holland, also 28, during her recent outing at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, sources close to the couple have confirmed to the U.S. media that the two have indeed taken the next step in their relationship.

Insiders also revealed that the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star popped the question to his ladylove in an intimate setting at Zendaya’s family home, during the recent holidays, while her family was not there.

“It wasn’t a big, over-the-top proposal – instead, it was very romantic and intimate. It was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya,” the publication reported after the ‘Challengers’ star flashed a dazzling diamond ring from Jessica McCormack on her left ring finger while walking the Globes red carpet in burnt-orange, custom Louis Vuitton ball gown, styled with matching pumps and a diamond necklace.

Speaking to a separate publication, another source stated, “Tom’s always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it’s official — she really is.”

“Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening. He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” the person added and confirmed that Holland shared the good news with his friends around New Year.

When asked about marriage plans, the insider maintained, “They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects.”

Notably, Tom Holland and Zendaya, who first met on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2015, reportedly started dating sometime in 2017 but managed to keep their relationship under wraps before going Instagram official in 2021.

Also Read: Tom Holland reflects on the ‘eye-opening moment’ in his sobriety journey