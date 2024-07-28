18 IPPs agreements were signed during PTI regime, says Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: In a recent revelation, a total of 18 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) agreements were signed during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During an interview on the ARY News program ‘Sawaal Yeh Hai,’ Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader – Hanif Abbasi – claimed that 18 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) agreements were signed during PTI tenure.

The PML-N leader highlighted that he had previously spoken against IPPs during the National Assembly (NA) session, insisting that IPPs that are not generating electricity should not receive payments.

He further suggested that the government should only revise the contracts of local IPPs, as they have already earned substantial profits.

“Currently Pakistan is suffering through an economic emergency, and the authorities should consider terminating the contracts of local IPPs,” he suggested.

Praising Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, Abbasi noted that the PM is tirelessly working to resolve the nation’s issues.

He dismissed rumors that ministers and members of the National Assembly (MNAs) receive free electricity, labeling such claims as ‘bogus’, he emphasized that the PM funds his trips, countering claims of misuse of public funds.

Abbasi reminded viewers that their government could be removed through a no-confidence vote, as per the constitution, similar to how PTI’s government was ousted.

He took a jab at PTI supporters, stating that those who once vocally opposed certain figures are now seeking their favor.

He accused PTI of apologizing for their actions on May 9 and for protesting outside the IMF office, while calling for apologies for allegedly taking money from foreign countries like Israel and India.

Abbasi in his interview condemned the attacks on institutions, asserting that PTI’s founder and his team are supported by foreign enemies with significant financial backing.

He drew a parallel with the Capitol Hill riot in the US, where participants were punished based on video evidence, suggesting that those responsible for the May 9 incidents in Pakistan should also face severe consequences to prevent future occurrences.

Abbasi noted that Rauf Hasan has admitted his connections with India, challenging PTI’s founder to make a statement against the Israeli army chief if there are no external influences on him.