Aamir Khan takes a big step to revive theatrical medium

Bollywood superstar and film producer Aamir Khan is planning a big move to revive the theatrical medium in the era of OTT.

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment outlet, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has taken an unprecedented step to not sell the digital rights of his future films, before the end of their theatrical run.

In a strategic move as a producer, Khan has decided that he will not sell the digital rights of his films for the OTT release, while they are still running in cinemas, as opposed to the usual 8-week window, between theatrical and OTT release.

“Aamir doesn’t want to pre-sell the digital rights of his films,” a source close to the ‘Dangal’ star told the publication. “His vision is to revive the social comedy genre by keeping it exclusive for the big screen for at least 12 weeks. He will sell the digital rights only after the release of the film in the cinema halls.”

“While the digital medium is keeping the box-office clause in the contract, Aamir is willing to sell and value his film based on the audience reception to the content on theatrical release,” added the insider.

This major step by Khan seems to be the lesson from his latest production, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, which could not bring many moviegoers to the cinema halls in March, however, received widespread applause upon its release on streaming giant Netflix.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, co-starring Genelia D’Souza.