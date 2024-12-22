Abdullah Shafique registers unwanted record with three consecutive ducks

Pakistan opening batter Abdullah Shafique had a forgetful outing in the three-match PAK v SA ODI series as he failed to open account in all three games.

The right-handed batter was dismissed for a golden duck, his third duck in the ongoing series, in the final game at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

With his three consecutive ducks in the PAK v SA ODI series, Abdullah Shafique now finds himself holding an unwanted record.

The Pakistan batter has become the sixth national cricketer to register three consecutive ducks in the ODI format.

Abdullah Shafique found it challenging in the ODI series, as he was dismissed for a duck on his fourth delivery during the first game.

The second PAK v SA game saw him dismissed for a second-ball duck while he was caught behind the wickets for a golden duck in the third game.

The Pakistan opening batter is now listed alongside Shoaib Mohammad, Shadab Kabir, Mohammad Wasim, Shoaib Malik, and Salman Butt to have bagged three consecutive ducks.

Abdullah Shafique has bagged another record by surpassing former batters Imran Nazir and Mohammad Hafeez for the most international ducks in a calendar year.

The Pakistan opening batter has bagged seven ducks so far in 2024, surpassing Imran Nazir who registered six ducks in 32 innings in 2000 and Hafeez who was dismissed six times for a duck in 43 innings in 2012.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were 10 for one after 3.1 overs as rain interrupted play during the third and final PAK v SA ODI.