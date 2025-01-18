Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on comparisons with father Amitabh, wife Aishwarya

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan addressed his constant comparisons with family, including his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Abhishek Bachchan was questioned if the success, achievement or glory of his family members, be it his wife and Miss World, Aishwarya Rai, or veteran Amitabh Bachchan, has ever affected him in his career spanning 25 years or still do.

Abhishek responded, “It’s never going to get easy. But after 25 years of being asked the same question, I have become immune to it.”

He continued to explain, “If you are comparing me to my father, you are comparing me to the best. If you are comparing me to the best, somewhere I believe that maybe I am worthy of being considered among these great names. I look at it like that.”

“My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of them and their achievements and what they continue to do,” added the ‘Dhoom’ actor. “I mean, we are sitting here in a wonderful AC room in Mumbai, doing this interview, having a nice cup of coffee, and that 82-year-old is shooting for KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) from 7 in the morning. He’s leading by example.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

“I want to be like that. When I go to bed at night, all I think is that when I am 82, I want my daughter to be able to say that about me, that, ‘Hey, my dad’s 82 and he’s still at it,'” he concluded.

Also Read: “Aishwarya Rai is total opposite of Abhishek Bachchan”

Notably, Abhishek Bachchan is a father to a daughter Aaradhya, 13, with his wife Aishwarya Rai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘I Want To Talk’. Next, he has ‘Housefull 5’, ‘Be Happy’ and ‘King’ in the pipeline.