Abhishek Banerjee reveals lead role ‘offers’ after Stree 2

Abhishek Banerjee, star of the hit film Stree 2, is relishing the triumph of his latest release, which is drawing substantial crowds at the box office.

In a recent conversation with the media, Banerjee revealed that he is now receiving offers for leading roles—something that was not the case earlier in his career. The actor expressed his excitement about selecting films that promise to entertain audiences.

Reflecting on his recent opportunities, Banerjee said, “I have begun receiving offers for lead roles, which is a new development for me. Previously, I was offered smaller, low-budget projects. Just last week, I got three offers, and I am eager to dive into reading and choosing what is next. It is a significant change.”

When asked about the box office competition between Vedaa and Stree 2, Banerjee described the experience as mixed. He praised Nikkhil Advani’s direction in Vedaa and noted its 60% occupancy in major cities.

However, he acknowledged that Stree has become a massive phenomenon. “No one expected Stree to be such a colossal hit,” he said. “I knew it would be big, but it is grown into something even larger—like Godzilla.”

In Stree 2, Banerjee reprises his role as Janna, alongside co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi. The sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree has garnered positive reviews and surpassed INR250 crore in earnings within six days of its release.

The film continues the story of Rajkummar’s character Vicky and his friends, who must confront a new supernatural threat—a ghostly head known as Sarkata.