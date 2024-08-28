Abrar, Kamran return to Pakistan squad before second PAK v BAN Test

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed and middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam have been recalled to the squad as the national team is set to face Bangladesh in the second Test from August 30 in Rawalpindi.

The two players were released from the national squad before the first Test match to play for Pakistan Shaheens in a four-day game against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the Islamabad Club.

In the game that was drawn, Abrar Ahmed bagged four wickets while Kamran Ghulam scored 34 runs.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Aamir Jamal, who was released from the squad due to fitness issues, has also been recalled.

However, his participation in the second Test against Bangladesh will remain subject to fitness clearance.

Pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to Rawalpindi to join the squad after visiting home following the birth of his baby boy.

It is worth mentioning here that former Pakistan players and analysts blasted the team management for playing the first Test with four pacers and without a frontline spinner

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja questioned the strategies of the Pakistan team after they were handed a historic defeat by Bangladesh in the first Test.

“Firstly, there was a mistake in team selection. You were without a spinner. Secondly, the reputation based on which we rely on our fast bowlers is finished,” the former PCB chief said on his YouTube.

Earlier, former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal castigated the management for excluding Abrar Ahmed from Pakistan’s playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh.

In an interview with a local media outlet, the former wicketkeeping batter questioned the decision to release a frontline spinner such as Abrar for the all-important game.

“With Jason Gillespie (Pakistan’s Test head coach), we are talking about the Australian mindset. But can Australia play without Nathan Lyon? Will India play without Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja? No, they won’t. You have Abrar, but you have shut down his confidence so much,” he said.