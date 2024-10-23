Aishwarya Rai attends event amid Abhishek Bachchan split rumours

Rumours of tensions between Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan intensified after the actress was spotted without her husband at a family event.

An Indian media outlet reported that the actress attended the family gathering with her daughter Aaradhya amid speculations that the couple’s divorce was imminent.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in April 2007, months after announcing their engagement. Their only child, daughter Aaradhya was born in November 2011.

Rumours of trouble in their marriage have been rife since last year, however, the couple never addressed the speculations.

The Bollywood actress’s latest appearance without her husband has once again intensified as a photo showed Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya posing with their family.

Fans were quick to notice that Abhishek Bachchan was missing from the picture amid divorce rumours.

Earlier this year, fans were left speculating about the couple’s marriage after Aishwarya Rai arrived for Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding with daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek was later seen walking in with his father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya, sister Shweta, and nephew-niece Agastya-Nayva.

The couple has since attended several public events separately and have been spotted without wedding rings on several occasions.

It is worth mentioning here that several reports alleged an affair between Abhishek Bachchan and his “Dasvi” co-star, Nimrat Kaur.

In August this year, the Bollywood actor addressed the relentless rumours about his marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Displaying his wedding ring, Abhishek firmly stated, “See, I am still married,” and dismissed the rumours.

While acknowledging the role of media in generating stories, he said that the stories are often embellished. “You need stories for your websites or newspapers. It’s part of being a celebrity, and we have to deal with it,” he said.