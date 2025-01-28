Ajay Devgn admits major shortcomings in ‘Singham Again’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has admitted to shortcomings in his recent star-studded action film ‘Singham Again.’

The fifth film in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe franchise featured several Bollywood stars, however, it fell behind the horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the box office.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ was headlined by actor Kartik Aaryan alongside Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

‘Singham Again’ had an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff while Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared in the film in a cameo role.

The two films hit theatres on Diwali last year and competed with each other at the box office.

According to Indian box office analysts, the Ajay Devgn-led title amassed INR372.4 crore globally against a reported budget of INR350 crore.

On the other hand, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ grossed INR389.28 crore worldwide with a budget of INR150 crore.

The below-expectation box office performance of the film was largely attributed to the film’s poor writing and overreliance on the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Ajay Devgn has now responded to the criticism of the writing of the film.

During a recent event, the Bollywood actor was asked about the lack of powerful sequences and shortcomings in his character’s development in ‘Singham Again.’

“I think yeh reaction mujhe kaafi logon se aaya. Toh aage dhyaan rakhenge ki woh jo Singham ka feel tha – ghus ghus ke maarne ka – woh aage zaroor rahega (I think I received this feedback from many people. So, going forward, we will make sure that the essence of Singham — the intense, in-your-face action — will definitely be present),” Ajay Devgn responded.