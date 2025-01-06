Azaad: Raveena Tandon’s daughter debuts in this Ajay Devgn starrer

The trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Azaad,’ starring debutantes Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani alongside Ajay Devgn, was dropped on Monday.

The film revolves around a horse named Azaad, Vikram Singh’s (Ajay Devgn) horse, as Aaman’s character attempts to make it his own.

The trailer for the film also shows the character’s love story with the character played by Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

The trailer opens with Aaman Devgn’s character saying, “Vikram Singh ka ghoda hai Azaad.”

The next shot introduces Ajay Devgn as Vikram Singh, a baaghi (rebel) against the Britishers.

Aaman Devgn’s character is shown meeting Vikram Singh and the two develop a close relationship.

When Ajay’s character asks him, “Ghod sawari jaante ho? (Do you know horse riding?)” Aaman Devgn replies, “Ghudsawari ke pyaar mein hi toh apke jaisa daaku bane hai hum (I became a bandit like you only for my love for horse riding),” as Ajay Devgn corrects him, “Not bandits, baaghi.”

As the trailer goes forward, the Britishers are seen expressing their desire to send Indian labourers to South Africa as villagers plead to stop the forced transfer.

Ajay Devgn’s character is then heard expressing his resolve to put a stop to the brutalities of the occupiers.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set for a release in theatres on January 17.

Apart from Devgn, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Aaman; the film also stars Bollywood actor Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra in key roles.