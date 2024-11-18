Ajay Devgn announces his next directorial venture with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood A-lister Ajay Devgn is set to reunite with Akshay Kumar, however, this time he will be in the director’s chair with the latter in the lead role.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who have previously worked together on hit projects like ‘Suhaag’, ‘Khakee’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’, are all set to join hands once again. But this time, they will collaborate as an actor and director pair, confirmed Devgn who has led all four films directed by him till now.

“We are already working on something together where I am directing the film, and he is in the film,” said Devgn who appeared with Kumar at a leadership summit over the weekend.

When asked for more details, the ‘Singham’ actor replied by saying, “It’s a little too early; we will talk about it.”

Notably, on the work front, both Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release ‘Singham Again’, also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.

The title is the fifth project in the filmmaker’s blockbuster cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’.

