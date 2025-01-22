Akshay Kumar blames OTT platforms for films flopping at box office

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has recently shared his perspective on why Indian cinema has been struggling.

Speaking in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor pointed to the growing popularity of OTT platforms as a major factor of films flopping at the box office.

“I meet a lot of people, and they often say they will watch films on OTT, and that’s the biggest reason,” Akshay explained. He noted that the pandemic significantly altered viewing habits, with audiences growing accustomed to watching content from the comfort of their homes.

“Let’s not beat around the bush. Things have changed… After Covid, people got used to OTT platforms, and it’s become a habit,” he added.

In a previous conversation with Forbes India, Akshay echoed similar views, emphasizing the evolving dynamics of the film industry.

He acknowledged that audiences have become more selective about their cinema outings. “It has become crucial to choose projects that offer something completely entertaining and unique. I’m more mindful of the content, ensuring it resonates with current times and justifies a trip to the theatre,” he remarked.

Akshay is currently promoting his upcoming film, Sky Force. However, his recent projects, including Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024), failed to leave a mark at the box office. Similarly, his 2023 releases, Selfiee and Mission Raniganj, also struggled commercially. The exception was OMG 2, led by Pankaj Tripathi, which turned out to be a surprise hit.

As the actor strives to adapt to these changing trends, he seems focused on delivering stories that resonate deeply with audiences and offer compelling reasons to return to theatres.